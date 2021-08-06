The rabbit show has been one of the fastest growing events at the Antelope County Fair in recent years and the 2021 edition brought a whopping 78 rabbits and 20 competitors to the 4-H building Friday morning.
Here are the showmanship results:
CHAMPION SENIOR RABBIT SHOWMAN: Sara Hemenway
RESERVE CHAMPION SENIOR RABBIT SHOWMAN: Emma Qualset
CHAMPION JUNIOR RABBIT SHOWMAN: Autumn Forbes
RESERVE CHAMPION JUNIOR RABBIT SHOWMAN: Sadie Broberg
For the complete rabbit show results, pick up the special fair insert in an upcoming edition of the Antelope County News.
To view more photos of the rabbit show, click the following link: https://pitzerdigitalllc.zenfolio.com/p745962813?customize=3