A strong storm system will move through the region is bringing the threat for accumulating snow, blowing snow and ice across the local area Friday night through Sunday. A Winter Storm Advisory has been issued for Northeast Nebraska.
The advisory is in effect until noon Saturday. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect until Sunday night. Rain is expected to begin around 8 p.m. and turn to freezing snow at 10 p.m. Friday. It will continue to be a mix of freezing rain until 5 p.m. Saturday when it turns to snow. Sunday will continue to have snowy conditions with an increase in wind.
The National Weather Service is predicting 4-8 inches of snow with ice accumulations of up to 1/10 of an inch possible. Winds may gust up to 40 mph.
Heavy precipitation could lead to increased run off due to some areas of frozen ground across Antelope, Knox, Cedar, Pierce and Boone counties.
