A Tilden man was sentenced to prison for sexually assaulting numerous children.
Roger Stuckwisch, 79, was sentenced to more than 45 years in prison by Judge Mark Johnson on Wednesday morning.
Judge Johnson ordered him to not less than 30 years nor more than 40 years on sexual assault of a child in the 1st degree, a class 1B felony; not less than 15 years nor more than 20 years for sexual assault of a child, a class II felony; and not less than one year nor more than two years on four counts of child abuse, class 3A felonies. All of the sentences will be served consecutively
In August, Stuckwisch changed his 12 not guilty pleas to six pleas of no contest. He was adjudged guilty after pleading no contest to six counts in Antelope County District Court in August: Sexual assault of a child in the 1st degree, a class 1B felony; Sexual assault of a child, a class II felony; and four counts of Child abuse, class 3A felonies.
Stuckwisch was originally charged with five counts of first degree sexual assault of a child, class 1B felonies, and seven counts of third degree sexual assault of a child, class 3A felonies.
