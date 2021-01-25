The youth wrestling tournament used a different format this year as Neligh-Oakdale hosted duals.
Seven teams competed in the first-ever Neligh-Oakdale Youth Duals on Sunday: Elkhorn Valley, Summerland, Central Valley, West Holt, O'Neill, Plainview and Neligh-Oakdale.
Neligh-Oakdale went undefeated in the duals to win the tournament. Three of its wrestlers were named to the all-dual team: Breckin Hoefer, Cason Hoefer and Easton Arehart. Andrew Rutjens of Elkhorn Valley also earned a spot on the list.
