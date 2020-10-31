The EPPJ Wolfpack volleyball team competed in the district finals today against Hartington CC where they came up short in three sets.
With momentum swinging both ways, EPPJ was unable to grab the first set, falling to the Lady Trojans, 25-21.
The story was more of the same in the second set, with EPPJ falling, 25-21.
In the third and final set, EPPJ struggled to find a rhythm, falling to end their season, 25-19.
The Lady Wolfpack finished their season with a 19-10 record and a third place finish in the NVC.
For the full story, including stats and coach's comments, pick up next week's ACN newspaper. Click here to start a subscription for just $35 per year!
For more pictures, please click this link. http://antelopecountynews.mycapture.com/mycapture/folder.asp?event=2270671&CategoryID=87783