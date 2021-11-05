Elgin Public-Pope John knocked off Johnson-Brock 22-10 to win their state quarterfinal matchup up on Friday night.
The Wolfpack controlled the game early and never trailed by more than two as they downed the Eagles on their home field.
No. 13 EPPJ will play No. 1 Sandhills-Thedford in Elgin on Friday, Nov. 12 for the D2 semifinal. Unofficially, this should be a home game for the Wolfpack. Sandhills-Thedford defeated Osceola 46-14 to advance.
Pick up next week's Antelope County News for the full story on EPPJ's quarterfinal game!
More photos will be added to this post later.