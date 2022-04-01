The Elgin Public-Pope John track teams opened their season at the Stanton Invite on Tuesday.
Top finishers for the Wolfpack were Myles Kittelson with a third-place medal in the 400 and fifth-place medalists Nick Anderson in the 800 and Corbin Kinney in the 110 hurdles.
For the complete story, including full results and coaches comments, pick up next week's Antelope County News!
To view more photos from the meet click the following link:
https://pitzerdigitalllc.zenfolio.com/p640642229?customize=3