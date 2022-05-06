Wolfpack junior Austin Good was the top individual medalist for Antelope County and Summerland earned the runner up team title in Niobrara on Wednesday.
Michael Koenig paced the Bobcats with a medal in 10th place.
EPPJ's Good was joined in the top 15 by teammate Paiton Hoefer, who finished seventh.
Chase Furstenau led Neligh-Oakdale in eighth and Gavin Longsdorf was 15th.
