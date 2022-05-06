Austin Good

Wolfpack junior Austin Good was the top individual medalist for Antelope County and  Summerland earned the runner up team title in Niobrara on Wednesday.

Michael Koenig paced the Bobcats with a medal in 10th place.

EPPJ's Good was joined in the top 15 by teammate Paiton Hoefer, who finished seventh.

Chase Furstenau led Neligh-Oakdale in eighth and Gavin Longsdorf was 15th.

For complete results and coaches comments, pick up next week's Antelope County News!

To view more photos, click the following link:

https://pitzerdigitalllc.zenfolio.com/p720566652?customize=3

0
0
0
0
0