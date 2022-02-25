They are one win away from state.
The Elgin Public-Pope John boy's basketball team captured a 67-63 win over Bloomfield on Thursday to win the D1-5 subdistrict and advance to the district final.
The Wolfpack earned the No. 4 seed in D1 and will play No. 13 Maywood-Hayes Center in the district final at Kearney High School on Saturday. Tip off is set for 6 p.m.
For the full story, including stats and coaches comments, pick up next week's Antelope County News!
