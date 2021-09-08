An all-county matchup capped off the double triangular at Summerland on Tuesday night when the Bobcats hosted Elgin Public-Pope John.
It was the first night of volleyball games in Summerland's new gym.
After dropping the first set 26-24, the Wolfpack went on to win the hard-fought match in three sets.
Earlier in the evening, EPPJ bested Niobrara/Verdigre in three and Summerland dropped a three-set match to Stuart.
For the full story, including complete results and coach's comments, pick up next week's ACN newspaper. Click here to start a subscription for just $35 per year!
To view more photos from Tuesday's game, click the following link: