As the Wolfpack gathered in the football field one last time, coach Greg Wemhoff’s voice cracked as he spoke and he teared up as he hugged his lone senior Colton Wright.
“I’m very proud of these guys,” Wemhoff said after EPPJ’s 52-8 loss to Sandhills/Thedford in the Class D2 state semifinal.
“About halfway through the season, I felt like things started going well for us. We had good leadership and a good cohesive group. We’re disappointed, as we should be because we invested a lot into this. But in the end — maybe not tonight, but down the road — they’re going to look back at what they did and know it was pretty special.”
The Wolfpack’s lone touchdown came from a pass from Paiton Hoefer to the team’s only senior. “It was a nice throw. We were trying to get the momentum back on our side,” Wright said. “It just wasn’t enough to get us back in the game.”
