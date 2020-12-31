The EPPJ basketball made the most of their holiday tournaments by bringing home a title for the girls and the boys.
In the girls game, the Lady Wolfpack controlled the game from the start. After the first half, EPPJ led Madison, 32-11.
EPPJ kept their offense and defense rolling in the second half, picking up a tournament title over the Dragons.
In the boys game, the Wolfpack got out to a slow start against Riverside. After the first half, EPPJ trailed the Chargers, 30-22.
EPPJ stepped up both sides of their game in the second half and hitting some clutch free throws to bring home the first place trophy, 52-50.
For more pictures, please click this link. http://antelopecountynews.mycapture.com/mycapture/folder.asp?event=2273218&CategoryID=87783