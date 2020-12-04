After the EPPJ girls game was canceled, the Wolfpack boys squad took to the court against Riverside where they picked up the win.
In the first quarter, EPPJ led the Chargers, 12-10. Heading into halftime, the Wolfpack took a 28-24 lead.
In the second half both teams offenses stayed hot and EPPJ was able to pick up the first game win over Riverside, 58-51.
