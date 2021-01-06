It was a tail of two stories on Tuesday night where both EPPJ basketball teams picked up wins over Spalding Academy.
In the girls game, the Lady Wolfpack took control from the start, earning a quick 25-4 lead after the first quarter. EPPJ took a dominating lead into halftime over the Shamrocks, 50-6.
After another great half of basketball, the Lady Wolfpack finished out the game over Spalding Academy, 81-11.
The boys game was much closer than that. After the first quarter, EPPJ actually trailed the Shamrocks, 21-12. Before heading into halftime, the Wolfpack fought back to tie the game at the break, 31-31.
With four seconds left in the fourth quarter, Nick Anderson headed to the line with the Wolfpack down by one. Anderson nailed the first one, but missed the second. His teammate Colton Wright grabbed the rebound and put in a layup with time expiring to win the game for EPPJ, 53-51.
For the full story, including stats and coach's comments, pick up next week's ACN newspaper. Click here to start a subscription for just $35 per year!
For more pictures, please click this link. http://antelopecountynews.mycapture.com/mycapture/folder.asp?event=2273466&CategoryID=87783