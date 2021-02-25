The last time these two teams met, it was a 2-point game.
On Thursday night, the Wolfpack vowed it would be different — and it was. Much, much different.
The Elgin Public/Pope John boys came out firing from the start of the subdistrict final, taking a 21-6 lead in the first quarter. They went on to down Spalding Academy 67-54 to advance to Saturday's district final.
For the full story, including stats and coach's comments, pick up next week's ACN newspaper. Click here to start a subscription for just $35 per year!
To view more photos from the subdistrict final, click this link: