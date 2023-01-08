Wolfpack and Bobcat wrestlers brought home seven medals from the Summerland Invite on Saturday.
Carter Beckman won the 120-pound title for the Wolfpack and teammates Landyn Veik and Samuel Hemenway each took fourth place.
For the Bobcats, Ethan Kester was runner up at 126, Alex Thiele was third and Jesse Thiele and Matt Umphress were both fourth.
