The Nebraska School Activities Association has devised a plan on how to proceed with the boys state basketball tournament since non-family will not be allowed due to the coronavirus.
Board members met Wednesday to discuss how they will implement the health department's recommendations. No band members or cheerleaders will be allowed.
"We are very saddened it can't go on with all of the fans there, but we realize this is the best thing to do," NSAA director Jay Bellar said during a press conference this morning.
Student managers who are included in the team's 20-person pass list are allowed. No concessions will be sold at most venues.
School administrators will have lists of approved family members. Those family members will check in with the administrators then go get their ticket.
Tickets that have been previously sold will not be honored. The NSAA is honoring all media passes. Sportsmanship award presentations will not happen.