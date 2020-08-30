Kylie Hewett
Kylie Hewett competes in goat tying and 10th overall at the Bloomfield High School Rodeo.

Local cowgirls Kaci Wickersham, Kylie Hewett and Kirsten Koenig competed over the weekend at the two-day Bloomfield High School rodeo. 

Hewett placed seventh in goat tying with a 9.0 second run on Saturday and eighth in breakaway roping with a 3.5 second run on Sunday. 

Kaci Wickersham Roping
Kaci Wickersham competes in breakaway roping on Sunday.

Wickersham placed 10th in goat tying with a 9.42 second run and 10th in pole bending with a a 23.22 second run on Saturday and second in goat tying with a 7.82 second run on Sunday.

Koenig
Kirsten Koenig of Ewing competes in goat tying on Sunday.

Koenig competed in goat tying and breakaway. Her results are being updated. 

