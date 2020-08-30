Local cowgirls Kaci Wickersham, Kylie Hewett and Kirsten Koenig competed over the weekend at the two-day Bloomfield High School rodeo.
Hewett placed seventh in goat tying with a 9.0 second run on Saturday and eighth in breakaway roping with a 3.5 second run on Sunday.
Wickersham placed 10th in goat tying with a 9.42 second run and 10th in pole bending with a a 23.22 second run on Saturday and second in goat tying with a 7.82 second run on Sunday.
Koenig competed in goat tying and breakaway. Her results are being updated.