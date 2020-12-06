It was a case of quality over quantity.
Neligh-Oakdale didn't have a large number of wrestlers compete at the O'Neill Invite on Saturday — but that didn't stop them from taking several of the top spots.
With just seven wrestlers, the Warriors landed four of them in the finals. Sophomores Carson Whitesel took the title at 113 and Aiden Kuester was crowned the 160-pound champion. Seniors Brock Kester and Dawson Kaup were runner up at 138 and 195, respectively.
O'Neill Invite Results:
113
Carson Whitesel (6-0) placed 1st and scored 24.0 team points.
- Quarterfinal - Carson Whitesel (Neligh-Oakdale School) 6-0 received a bye () (Bye)
- Semifinal - Carson Whitesel (Neligh-Oakdale School) 6-0 won by fall over Dylan Parks (O`Neill High School) 1-2 (Fall 3:42)
- 1st Place Match - Carson Whitesel (Neligh-Oakdale School) 6-0 won by fall over Dominic Liess (Norfolk Catholic) 2-1 (Fall 1:02)
138
Brock Kester (6-1) placed 2nd and scored 21.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Brock Kester (Neligh-Oakdale School) 6-1 won by fall over AJ Olson (West Holt High School) 0-2 (Fall 1:32)
- Quarterfinal - Brock Kester (Neligh-Oakdale School) 6-1 won by fall over Hunter Kreikemeier (Battle Creek High School) 3-3 (Fall 1:23)
- Semifinal - Brock Kester (Neligh-Oakdale School) 6-1 won by major decision over Blake Bolling (Pierce High School) 2-2 (MD 9-1)
- 1st Place Match - Gabe Skustad (Chamberlain High School) 4-0 won by decision over Brock Kester (Neligh-Oakdale School) 6-1 (Dec 9-2)
145
Ashton Higgins (1-5) place is unknown and scored 3.0 team points.
- Quarterfinal - Brady Thompson (O`Neill High School) 3-0 won by fall over Ashton Higgins (Neligh-Oakdale School) 1-5 (Fall 1:40)
- Cons. Round 1 - Ashton Higgins (Neligh-Oakdale School) 1-5 won by fall over Wyatt Ash (Norfolk Catholic) 0-2 (Fall 0:51)
- Cons. Semi - Trey Neilan (Chamberlain High School) 3-1 won by fall over Ashton Higgins (Neligh-Oakdale School) 1-5 (Fall 0:53)
152
Jacob Henery (0-3) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Levi Drueke (O`Neill High School) 4-2 won by fall over Jacob Henery (Neligh-Oakdale School) 0-3 (Fall 0:29)
- Cons. Round 1 - Jacob Henery (Neligh-Oakdale School) 0-3 received a bye () (Bye)
- Cons. Round 2 - Isaac Pistulka (West Holt High School) 3-2 won by fall over Jacob Henery (Neligh-Oakdale School) 0-3 (Fall 2:04)
160
Aiden Kuester (6-0) placed 1st and scored 22.0 team points.
- Quarterfinal - Aiden Kuester (Neligh-Oakdale School) 6-0 received a bye () (Bye)
- Semifinal - Aiden Kuester (Neligh-Oakdale School) 6-0 won by fall over Kaleb Kummer (Battle Creek High School) 3-2 (Fall 1:28)
- 1st Place Match - Aiden Kuester (Neligh-Oakdale School) 6-0 won by decision over Francisco Mendez (Norfolk Catholic) 2-1 (Dec 9-2)
170
Conor Dempsey (5-2) place is unknown and scored 8.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Conor Dempsey (Neligh-Oakdale School) 5-2 received a bye () (Bye)
- Quarterfinal - Conor Dempsey (Neligh-Oakdale School) 5-2 won by fall over Eli Dozler (Boone Central/Newman Grove) 0-2 (Fall 3:39)
- Semifinal - Michael Kruntorad (Pierce High School) 4-0 won by decision over Conor Dempsey (Neligh-Oakdale School) 5-2 (Dec 10-9)
- Cons. Semi - Tagg Buechle (Valentine High School) 3-2 won by decision over Conor Dempsey (Neligh-Oakdale School) 5-2 (Dec 6-4)
195
Dawson Kaup (5-1) placed 2nd and scored 18.0 team points.
- Quarterfinal - Dawson Kaup (Neligh-Oakdale School) 5-1 won by fall over Logan Mayhew (Valentine High School) 0-2 (Fall 4:56)
- Semifinal - Dawson Kaup (Neligh-Oakdale School) 5-1 won by fall over Kase Thompson (Battle Creek High School) 4-2 (Fall 2:34)
- 1st Place Match - Noah Hutmacher (Chamberlain High School) 3-0 won by fall over Dawson Kaup (Neligh-Oakdale School) 5-1 (Fall 3:20)