Neligh-Oakdale and Elgin Public-Pope John started off districts in Plainview with state qualifiers in the first field events of the day.
Warrior senior Talon Krebs cleared 13-2 to punch his ticket to state in the pole vault.
Blake Henn started things off on the right foot for the Wolfpack with a district runner up finish in the shot put. His toss of 44-2.5 qualifies him for state track.
It wasn't long before EPPJ teammate Colton Wright joined him as a state-qualifier, launching the discus 136-3.5 for first place.
The Wolfpack got it done on the track too, as Ashlynne Charf won the 100 and 200 titles with a 13.34 and 27.84, respectively, to qualify.
EPPJ wrapped up the day with a championship in the 4x100 relay. Corbin Kinney, Camryn Pelster, Jack Wemhoff and Colton Wright clocked a 46.51 for a state-qualifying spot.
Their district runner up 4x400 team will keep their eyes on the other districts to see if their time qualifies them as a wildcard.
The Class D Nebraska State Track and Field Championships will be held at Omaha Burke next week on Friday and Saturday, May 20 and 21.
For complete results and coaches comments, pick up next week's Antelope County News!
