Neligh-Oakdale had their hands full with Hi-Line on Friday night in the second round of the D1 playoffs.
After a back and forth first quarter, Neligh-Oakdale was all tied up with the Bulls, 20-20.
Both teams were unable to separate from each other, making the score, 36-36 heading into halftime.
In the second half, Hi-Line gained momentum and took the lead, 50-44 with eight minutes left in the game.
The Warriors drove down and punched in the score to tie the game, 50-50. Aiden Kuester kept the ball on the two-point conversion and leaned over the goal line to take the lead, 52-50.
It was all Warriors after that, scoring three more unanswered touchdowns to advance to the quarterfinals, 72-50. Neligh-Oakdale will travel to Burwell to take on the Longhorns on Friday, November 6th.
For more pictures, please click this link. http://antelopecountynews.mycapture.com/mycapture/folder.asp?event=2270632&CategoryID=87783