The Neligh-Oakdale golfers won back-to-back team titles this week.
The pair of wins came at the Highway 20 Invite and the West Holt Invite on Monday and Tuesday where they came out on top in a field of a dozen teams in each tournament.
All five Warrior golfers finished in the top 16 at Highway 20 Invite with Gavin Longsdorf and Aiden Kuester leading the way as third and fourth-place medalists, respectively. Bryson Gadeken was sixth, followed by Chase Furstenau in 12th and Kegan Payne in 16th.
Other Antelope County medalists were Paiton Hoefer of EPPJ and Summerland's Dane Miller and Michael Koenig.
At West Holt, Neligh-Oakdale was led by Longsdorf in fourth, followed by Furstenau and Gadeken in seventh and eight, Kuester in 15th and Payne 37th. Summerland's Koenig and Dalton Rotherham earned medals in 9th and 11th, respectively.
