The Neligh-Oakdale Warriors and the Elkhorn Valley Falcons took the gridiron on Thursday night where the Warriors came out vistorious.
After a tight first quarter, the Warriors led the Falcons, 20-6.
Heading into halftime, Neligh-Oakdale held a 28-6 lead over Elkhorn Valley.
After a grueling second half, the Neligh-Oakdale Warriors took home the first round playoff win over Elkhorn Valley, 52-12.
