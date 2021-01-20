Warrior wrestlers were in the spotlight on Tuesday night as they split duals against Valentine and O'Neill.
Neligh-Oakdale faced off with the Badgers first, winning four contested matches for the 48-30 dual victory.
Senior Brock Kester started the Warriors off in a big way when he recorded his 150th career win with a fall over Cody Miller of Valentine at 132. Three more Warrior pins followed with Aiden Kuester over Tagg Buechle at 170, Conor Dempsey over Sage Schrunk at 182 and Caleb Payne over Logan Witte at 195.
In the second dual against O'Neill, Neligh-Oakdale won five contested matches: Griffin Claussen (126), Ashton Higgins (138), Austin Rudolf (152), Kuester (160) and Payne (182). The full Eagles squad took wins at three of the Warriors' open weights and went on to win 48-22.
Neligh-Oakdale 48, Valentine 30
106: Carson Whitesel (NEOA) over (VALE) (For.) 113: Double Forfeit 120: Kegan Payne (NEOA) over (VALE) (For.) 126: Chris Williams (VALE) over Griffin Claussen (NEOA) (Fall 0:39) 132: Brock Kester (NEOA) over Cody Miller (VALE) (Fall 5:36) 138: Ashton Lurz (VALE) over Ashton Higgins (NEOA) (Fall 1:48) 145: Bryan Keller (VALE) over Jacob Henery (NEOA) (Fall 4:46) 152: Cameron Jordan (VALE) over (NEOA) (For.) 160: Austin Rudolf (NEOA) over (VALE) (For.) 170: Aiden Kuester (NEOA) over Tagg Buechle (VALE) (Fall 5:52) 182: Conor Dempsey (NEOA) over Sage Schrunk (VALE) (Fall 1:54) 195: Caleb Payne (NEOA) over Logan Witte (VALE) (Fall 5:29) 220: Lee Major (VALE) over (NEOA) (For.) 285: Nathan Juarez (NEOA) over (VALE) (For.)
O'Neill 48, Neligh-Oakdale 22
113: John Alden (O`NE) over Carson Whitesel (NEOA) (Fall 3:17) 120: Joseph Yates (O`NE) over Kegan Payne (NEOA) (Fall 1:54) 126: Griffin Claussen (NEOA) over Oliver Schluns (O`NE) (Fall 1:31) 132: Ty Rainforth (O`NE) over Brock Kester (NEOA) (Dec 6-2) 138: Ashton Higgins (NEOA) over Kullen Cartella (O`NE) (Fall 2:54) 145: Brady Thompson (O`NE) over Jacob Henery (NEOA) (Fall 2:27) 152: Austin Rudolf (NEOA) over Levi Drueke (O`NE) (Dec 4-0) 160: Aiden Kuester (NEOA) over Fabian Acevado (O`NE) (Dec 7-1) 170: Servando Gonzalez (O`NE) over Conor Dempsey (NEOA) (Dec 7-3) 182: Caleb Payne (NEOA) over Korbyn Grenier (O`NE) (MD 15-2) 195: Salvador Rodriguez (O`NE) over Dawson Kaup (NEOA) (Fall 5:25) 220: Noah Shabram (O`NE) over (NEOA) (For.) 285: Tucker Shabram (O`NE) over (NEOA) (For.) 106: Dylan Parks (O`NE) over (NEOA) (For.)