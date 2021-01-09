Neligh-Oakdale took to the court on Friday night where both teams took on tough Plainview squads.
In the girls game, the Lady Warriors found it tough to find an offensive groove. Heading into halftime, Neligh-Oakdale trailed Plainview, 24-15.
The second half was more of the same as the first. The Lady Warriors fell to Plainview, 56-33.
In the boys game, Neligh-Oakdale took control from the beginning and never looked back. Before heading into halftime, the Warriors held a 24-14 lead over Plainview.
NEligh-Oakdale was able to stretch their lead in the second half, taking down Plainview, 49-25.
For the full story, including stats and coach's comments, pick up next week's ACN newspaper. Click here to start a subscription for just $35 per year!
For more pictures, please click this link. http://antelopecountynews.mycapture.com/mycapture/folder.asp?event=2273636&CategoryID=87783