Both Neligh-Oakdale basketball teams took to the court last night where both teams had to battle it out.
In the girls game, Neligh-Oakdale took the lead right away. Heading into halftime, the Lady Warriors led, 24-22.
After a grueling second half, Neligh-Oakdale fell to Creighton, 56-52.
In the boys game, the Warriors got out to a slow start, trailing 10-7 after the first quarter.
Heading into halftime, Neligh-Oakdale trailed the Bulldogs, 26-18.
In the second half the Warriors' defense locked down and made some plays. Neligh-Oakdale was able to bring home the win over Creighton, 55-47.
For the full story, including stats and coach's comments, pick up next week's ACN newspaper. Click here to start a subscription for just $35 per year!
For more pictures, please click this link. http://antelopecountynews.mycapture.com/mycapture/folder.asp?event=2272466&CategoryID=87783