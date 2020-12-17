Neligh-Oakdale wrestlers proved their mettle on the mats last week with back to back meets.
The Warriors competed in the Twin Loup Invite on Friday evening and then headed to the Osceola Invitational early the next morning.
“Back-to-back is brutal,” Coach Gary Davis said.
At the Twin Loup Invite, Aiden Kuester took the championship at 160, Dawson Kaup was runner up at 195, Carson Whitesel was runner up at 113, Brock Kester was third at 138 and Conor Dempsey was third at 170.
Brock Kester won the championship at 138 in Osceola, followed by Kaup who was runner up at 195, Kuester runner up at 160, Whitesel third at 113 and Dempsey fourth at 170.
For the full story, including detailed results and coach's comments, pick up this week's ACN newspaper. Click here to start a subscription for just $35 per year!
View more photos from the meets by clicking the following links: