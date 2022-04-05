Neligh-Oakdale set personal bests in several events at the Knox County Invite in Creighton on Monday.
Talon Krebs improved his PR in the pole vault, clearing 13-0 to take runner up and Thomas Johnson earned fifth in the 100 with a new PR.
For the girls, personal bests were set by McKenna Boggs in both shot and discus, Abby Kerkman in discus, Lynae Koinzan in long jump and the 4x100 team ran their best time of the season thus far.
For the full story, including complete results and comments from the coaches, pick up this week's Antelope County News!
