Neligh, NE (68756)

Today

Overcast skies and windy. High around 50F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Windy with a few clouds from time to time. Low 33F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.