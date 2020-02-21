The Neligh-Oakdale Warriors will have a wrestler in the finals for the second straight year.
Kaleb Pofahl punched his ticket to the finals at 195 with a pin in his semi finals match.
Brock Kester will be going for a medal after pulling out a win in the heartbreak round over Elkhorn Valley's Tristan Smith.
Austin Rudolf fell in his second round consolation match to end the season for the freshman.
Aiden Kuester fell 3-2 in his semifinals match to send him to the consolation bracket.
Conor Dempsey fell in the second round consolations to end his season at 170.
Dawson Kaup fell in his second round consolations match to end the season for the 182 pounder.
Colto Klabenes fell in his second round consolation match to end his season.
Wrestling will start at 8:30 a.m. tomorrow morning.