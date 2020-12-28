Claire Whitesel
Claire Whitesel and Paige Furstenau defend Kassidy Brudigam of Wakefield on Monday at the Shootout on the Elkhorn. For more photos: http://antelopecountynews.mycapture.com/mycapture/folder.asp?event=2273025&amp;CategoryID=87783

Neligh-Oakdale ended its holiday moratorium a little earlier than expected and kicked off the Shootout on the Elkhorn holiday tournament against Wakefield on Monday,

Due to the weather, first-round game were moved up to Monday with finals still set for Wednesday.

The Lady Warriors dropped a 71-44 decision to the Trojans while the boys fell 66-41

In the girls game, Paige Furstenau led Neligh-Oakdale with 22 points while Trinity Kurpgeweit added another 11.

"We've been asking then to do a lot of the little things, and I saw some of those little things happening today," said coach Christy Knudson. "We got a little lazy on defense, and they made a good run. That was hard to come back from."

In the boys game, Garret Belitz put up a team-high 22 points in the loss. Talon Krebs had seen points. 

"We hope to get a practice in tomorrow, barring any weather that may come in," coach Ethan Larson said. "We'd like a chance to right some wrongs and turn it around. We're going to have a short-term memory and move on." 

The Lady Warriors will play for third place at noon on Wednesday while the boys will pay at 2 p.m. 

