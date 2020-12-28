Neligh-Oakdale ended its holiday moratorium a little earlier than expected and kicked off the Shootout on the Elkhorn holiday tournament against Wakefield on Monday,
Due to the weather, first-round game were moved up to Monday with finals still set for Wednesday.
The Lady Warriors dropped a 71-44 decision to the Trojans while the boys fell 66-41
In the girls game, Paige Furstenau led Neligh-Oakdale with 22 points while Trinity Kurpgeweit added another 11.
"We've been asking then to do a lot of the little things, and I saw some of those little things happening today," said coach Christy Knudson. "We got a little lazy on defense, and they made a good run. That was hard to come back from."
In the boys game, Garret Belitz put up a team-high 22 points in the loss. Talon Krebs had seen points.
"We hope to get a practice in tomorrow, barring any weather that may come in," coach Ethan Larson said. "We'd like a chance to right some wrongs and turn it around. We're going to have a short-term memory and move on."
The Lady Warriors will play for third place at noon on Wednesday while the boys will pay at 2 p.m.
