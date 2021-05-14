Three Warriors punched their tickets to state after excelling in field events at the Class C-5 district meet in Atkinson on Thursday.
Sophomore Aiden Kuester and seniors Julien Hearn and Dawson Kaup will represent Neligh-Oakdale at the state meet next week.
Kuester cleared 12-5 for district runner up in the pole vault. Hearn went 6-1 in high jump to become the district champion and he also earned runner up in long jump with a leap of 21-9.5.
Kaup will be an additional state qualifier in discus after placing third in the district with a toss of 143-3. His distance would have won five of the districts in Class C and was the seventh furthest throw in the class.
The Class C Nebraska State Track Meet will be held Friday and Saturday, May 21 and 22. Field events will begin at 9 a.m. both days. On Friday, Hearn will compete in both high jump and long jump and Kaup will throw discus. Kuester will pole vault on Saturday morning.
