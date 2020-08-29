The Neligh-Oakdale football got their season started last night as they took the Bulldogs from Humphrey/ Lindsay Holy Family in Lindsay.
It was a struggle to start for the Warriors, but they were still able to put up two touchdowns in the first quarter to take the lead, 16-8.
In the second quarter, the Warriors racked up another two touchdowns, bringing the score to, 30-8 heading into the break.
The second half was a defensive battle with neither team wanting to give an inch. Neligh-Oakdale was able to find a little bit of a groove and put the ball in the end zone two more times to close the game out, 42-8.
Neligh-Oakdale will be back on the field this next Thursday, September 3 at home against Plainview starting at 7 p.m.
