Neligh-Oakdale shook off its opening-season jitters in the second set on Thursday night as the Warrior volleyball team forced Central Valley to play to 29-27.
On the Warriors' home court, Central Valley won 25-13, 29-27, 25-20. Neligh-Oakdale also hosted parents night on Thursday.
Neligh-Oakdale was to travel to Santee on Thursday for a triangular. Due to a COVID-19 situation in Knox County, Neligh-Oakdale will now host Boyd County on Thursday.
