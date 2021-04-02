The Neligh-Oakdale golf team opened up their season on Thursday in a dual against Creighton.
The Warrior varsity golfers came up just short against the Bulldogs, falling 209-211. Neligh-Oakdale's junior varsity snagged a 222 to start their season.
Results from Neligh-Oakdale were: Garret Belitz: 44, Caleb Payne 53, Kegan Payne:56, Jesse Green: 58, Jacob Henery: 75
Neligh-Oakdale JV: Austin Klabenes: 58, Cameron Schindler: 64
For more pictures, please click this link. http://antelopecountynews.mycapture.com/mycapture/folder.asp?event=2277455&CategoryID=87783