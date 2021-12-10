Neligh-Oakdale wrestlers and the Summerland girl's team competed in the O'Neill Invite last Saturday.
Aiden Kuester and Kegan Payne earned medals for the Warriors and Summerland medalists were Lenora Kester, Ammy Arroyo and Calissa Kester.
For the full story, including quotes from the coaches, pick up this week’s ACN newspaper. You can subscribe at https://www.pitzerdigital.com/subscribe.html.
To view more photos from the invite, click the following link:
https://pitzerdigitalllc.zenfolio.com/p500054651?customize=3