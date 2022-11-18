In a lopsided 50-28 upset, the No. 5 Warriors dominated No. 1 North Platte St. Pat’s last Friday, handing the Irish their first loss of the season while punching their own ticket to the Class D1 State Football Championship. It will be Neligh-Oakdale’s first trip to the championship in program history.
“This was something we’ve wanted to do since I got here,” Coach Ron Beacom said. “We wanted to do it for our community, for our school, and it just means so much to these kids. They’ve really bought into what we’ve asked of them, and they work so freakin’ hard.”