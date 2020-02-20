The Neligh-Oakdale Warriors had a hot start to their 2020 state wrestling tournament, taking 6-7 first round matches.
Brock Kester took his match over Blake Webb from Dundy County Stratton but fell in the quarter finals to Cyrus Wells from Anselma-Merna.
Austin Rudolf took his first round match over Beau Lake from Bayard but fell to Dustin Klingsporn from Axtell.
Aiden Kuester is on his way to the semifinals after a win over Brody Dickinson from Freeman and a win over Christian Leonard from Bayard.
Conor Dempsey fell in his first round match to Gavin White from Sutherland, but will still wrestle back.
Dawson Kaup picked up a first round win over Joseph Kahrs fro Franklin but fell to Bryan Zutavern from Sandhills Thedford.
Kaleb Pofahl is also on to the semifinals after a win over Tyler Wolfe from Sandhills Valley and a win over James Hargett from Southern Valley.
Colton Klabenes picked up a first round win over Delton Haines from Dundy County Stratton but fell to Carter Throener from Howells Dodge. Wrestling will start at 12:30 p.m.