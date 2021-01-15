Neligh-Oakdale made the trip to Lindsay last night to take on the the Bulldogs from Humphrey/Lindsay Holy family.
In the girls game, the Lady Warriors battled until the end, but came up short against the lady Bulldogs, 58-38.
The boys took on the one of the top teams in the state against HLHF. Neligh-Oakdale battled it out, but fell to the Bulldogs, 70-29.
For the full story, including stats and coach's comments, pick up next week's ACN newspaper. Click here to start a subscription for just $35 per year!