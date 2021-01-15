Neligh, NE (68756)

Today

Blustery with snow showers. Temps nearly steady around 30. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Windy. Low 22F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.