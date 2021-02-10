Neligh-Oakdale hit their home court for the final time this season while hosting Battle Creek where both teams came up short.
In the girls game, Neligh-Oakdale struggled to find the hoop in the first quarter, but put together a solid second to trail Battle Creek at halftime, 36-15.
The Lady Warriors tried to make the comeback, but the hole was too big to climb out of, falling to Battle Creek 67-38.
In the boys game, Neligh-Oakdale had the same theme of struggling to find the hoop. Entering halftime the Warriors trailed Battle Creek, 27-13.
The Warrior defense stepped up in the second half, but couldn't pull off the comeback, falling Battle Creek 46-36.
For the full story, including stats and coach's comments, pick up next week's ACN newspaper. Click here to start a subscription for just $35 per year!
For more pictures, please click this link. http://antelopecountynews.mycapture.com/mycapture/folder.asp?event=2274969&CategoryID=87783