With a top ten matchup in class D1, the Neligh-Oakdale Warriors traveled to Burwell to take on the Longhorns.
After striking first with a 65 yard touchdown pass from Aiden Kuester to Julien Hearn, The Warriors took a 6-0 lead.
After that both teams offenses were in a shootout. Neligh-Oakdale entered halftime trailing 30-20.
In the second half the Warriors struggled to score, eventually falling to the Longhorns, 53-28.
For the full story, including stats and coach's comments, pick up next week's ACN newspaper. Click here to start a subscription for just $35 per year!
For more pictures, please click this link. http://antelopecountynews.mycapture.com/mycapture/folder.asp?event=2268444&CategoryID=87783