Neligh-Oakdale hosted Elkhorn Valley and Elgin Public-Pope John, along with five other area schools, in their final home meet Tuesday.
The three Antelope County teams dominated the field events.
Warrior sophomore Aiden Kuester broke the meet record in pole vault when he cleared 13-1 to win the event. Strong performances by all of the vaulters made for a tough competition as Falcons Adam Miller and Hunter Bennett went 12-6 and 12-0, respectively. Warriors Talon Krebs and Ashton Higgins recorded personal-bests with an 11-6 and 9-6.
Neligh-Oakdale's Julien Hearn won the high jump and long jump; Warrior Dawson Kaup won the discus; Falcon Gavyn Clause was runner up in both shot and discus; and Wolfpack freshman Myles Kittelson was runner up in long jump.
In the girl's events, Paige Furstenau won the pole vault and Claire Whitesel won the long jump and was runner-up in triple jump; Rylee Herbert of EV was runner-up in pole vault and the Wolfpack's Alyssa Burenheide took third in shot put and Skyler Meis was fourth in the triple jump.
Gold medalists in the running events were EPPJ's Colton Wright in the 200, EV boys' 4x100, EV girls' 4x800, Falcon Kenzie Mosel in the 800 and Warrior Julien Hearn in the 100.
