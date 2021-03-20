Neligh-Oakdale and Elkhorn Valley kicked off their 2021 seasons at the Doane Invitational Class C Indoor Track and Field series in Crete on Friday.
Fourteen schools faced off in a highly-competitive meet inside the Fuhrer Field House.
Warrior Julien Hearn captured the gold in both the long jump and high jump before finishing fourth in the 60-meter dash.
Other medalists for the Neligh-Oakdale were: Aiden Kuester, 6th, high jump; Paige Furstenau, 4th, pole vault; Claire Whitesel, 4th, long jump; and Dawson Kaup, 2nd, discus.
Kenzie Mosel was the highest placer for Elkhorn Valley as she took third in the 800 and ran an impressive leg on the 4x800 relay to finish fourth overall.
Other Falcon medalists were: Rylee Herbert, 5th(tie), pole vault; Hunter Bennett, 4th, pole vault; Adam Miller, 5th, pole vault; Carney Black, 4th, triple jump; Gavin Clause, 6th, discus; Hunter Bennett, 6th, 3200 and EV boys 4x400, 4th.
Pick up next week's ACN for coach's comments and complete results for both teams!
Neligh-Oakdale and Elkhorn Valley will both hit the track again for the Warrior Relays in Neligh on Thursday.