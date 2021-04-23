Both the Neligh-Oakdale and the Elkhorn Valley golf teams hit the links on Thursday at the O'Neill Invite.
Neligh-Oakdale finished fifth as a team with a score of 383 while Elkhorn Valley finished in 11 with a 536.
Garret Belitz from Neligh-Oakdale finished with the lowest score of the two schools with an 86, which placed him in fourth overall.
