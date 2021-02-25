The Neligh-Oakdale basketball team took on West Holt at home in the subdistrict final where they came up just short.
After a back and forth first quarter, Neligh-Oakdale trailed the Huskies by a sheer three points, 13-10.
Before heading into halftime Neligh-Oakdale struggled to pick up buckets to trail the Huskies 24-17.
The final quarter was a scoring showcase between the two teams. Neligh-Oakdale racked up 30 points to try and make the comeback possible, but came up just short against West Holt, falling 63-57 to end their season.
For the full story, including stats and coach's comments, pick up next week's ACN newspaper. Click here to start a subscription for just $35 per year!
For more pictures, please click this link. http://antelopecountynews.mycapture.com/mycapture/folder.asp?event=2275882&CategoryID=87783