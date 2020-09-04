Four Neligh-Oakdale runners came home from Niobrara with medals and the school record for the course was broken by two Warrior runners.
Griffin Claussen crossed the finish line in 17:58 for 6th place, setting a new school record. Ashton Higgins placed 8th in 18:03, which also broke the previous record of 18:07 held by Cole Belitz.
Raina Le picked up a medal with 10th place in the girls race and Graysen Sauser earned second place in the junior high boys race.
For the full story, including complete results and coach's comments, pick up next week's ACN newspaper.
