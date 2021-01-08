Neligh-Oakdale wrestlers captured two dual victories in their first home meet of the season on Thursday night.
The Warriors started off the night with a 42-24 win over Twin River, followed by a thrilling 40-33 victory over Battle Creek for a Parent's Night sweep.
For the full story, including coach's comments, pick up next week's ACN newspaper. Click here to start a subscription for just $35 per year!
Neligh-Oakdale will be back on the mats Saturday when they travel to Amherst.
To view more photos from the home dual, click the following link:
Neligh-Oakdale 42, Twin River 24
132: Griffin Claussen (N-O) over (TR) (For.) 138: Brock Kester (N-O) over (TR) (For.) 145: Korbe Urkoski (TR) over Ashton Higgins (N-O) (Dec 6-0) 152: Austin Rudolf (N-O) over Beau Zoucha (TR) (Fall 1:48) 160: Aiden Kuester (N-O) over Mason Tenski (TR) (Dec 5-1) 170: Jaxson Jones (TR) over (N-O) (For.) 182: Rocco Gehring (TR) over Conor Dempsey (N-O) (Dec 6-5) 195: Caleb Payne (N-O) over Jed Jones (TR) (Dec 8-3) 220: Dawson Kaup (N-O) over (TR) (For.) 285: Gunner Fink (TR) over (N-O) (For.) 106: Carson Whitesel (N-O) over (TR) (For.) 113: Double Forfeit 120: Ashton Johnson (TR) over Cody Booth (N-O) (Fall 2:55) 126: Kegan Payne (N-O) over (TR) (For.)
Neligh-Oakdale 40, Battle Creek 33
138: Brock Kester (N-O) over Boston Reeves (BC) (MD 9-0) 145: Ashton Higgins (N-O) over Hunter Kreikemeier (BC) (Fall 2:44) 152: Korbyn Battershaw (BC) over Isaias Juarez (N-O) (Fall 1:47) 160: Austin Rudolf (N-O) over Kaleb Kummer (BC) (Fall 0:59) 170: Aiden Kuester (N-O) over Traven Croghan (BC) (Fall 3:31) 182: Kaden Warneke (BC) over Conor Dempsey (N-O) (Dec 7-6) 195: Kase Thompson (BC) over Caleb Payne (N-O) (Dec 10-9) 220: Dawson Kaup (N-O) over Jacob Ottis (BC) (Fall 1:38) 285: Dahlas Zlomke (BC) over (N-O) (For.) 106: Carson Whitesel (N-O) over Afftynn Stusse (BC) (Fall 0:25) 113: Garrett Finke (BC) over (N-O) (For.) 120: Jaxson Hassler (BC) over Cody Booth (N-O) (SV-1 7-5) 126: Caden Meinke (BC) over Kegan Payne (N-O) (Fall 0:33) 132: Griffin Claussen (N-O) over Brayton Croghan (BC) (Fall 1:00)