The Neligh-Oakdale Warriors took home a huge win on Friday afternoon over Nebraska Christian to end their regular season.
After a tight first quarter, the Warriors held the lead over the Eagles, 16-8. That's when Neligh-Oakdale took over.
With big plays after big plays, the Warriors took a dominating lead into halftime, 30-18.
Neligh-Oakdale never looked back and clinched a shutout in the second half, taking home the win, 52-18.
