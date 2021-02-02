The Neligh-Oakdale boys basketball team was clicking on all cylinders last night when they took on Niobrara/Verdigre in the second round of the NVC basketball tournament.
After a slow first quarter, Neligh-Oakdale held a slim 9-7 lead over the Cougars. In the second, the Warriors offense starting clicking on all cylinders. The Warriors racked up 19 points while holding the Cougars to just seven of their own. Heading into halftime, Neligh-Oakdale held a 28-14 lead.
After a dominating first half, Neligh-Oakdale kept the same theme going in the second. The Warriors found the hoop for another 34 points which helped them cruise past the Cougars, 62-37.
