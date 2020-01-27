The Neligh-Oakdale wrestling competed at their annual Neligh-Oakdale Invite on Saturday where they brought home five medals.
Freshman 106 pounder Carson Whitesel brought home a fourth place finish, Brock Kester brought home the 120 pound title with a first period pin, Aiden Kuester also brought home the 152 pound title with a last second pin, Dawson Kaup finished the day on top of the podium at 182, and Kaleb Pofahl finished runner-up at 195.
The Warriors finished in fourth as a team with 123 team points. The Warriors will be back in action this Friday at the Central Valley Invite in Greeley.