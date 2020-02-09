The Neligh-Oakdale wrestling team competed at the 2020 Nebraska State Dual Championships in Kearney on Saturday where they were able to bring home a third place finish.
The Warriors started their day off with Maxwell. Coming in as the number two seed, the Warriors were a favorite to win their first dual. The Wildcats made them work for it. With two matches to go, the Warriors found themselves down by 11 points. Kaleb Pofahl was able to pick up a pin in his match to bring them within five.
Junior Colton Klabenes who has recently been sidelined due to injury wrestled the final match of the day. In the first period of his match, Klabenes was able to hit a headlock on his opponent and score the pin to take the dual over Maxwell, 40-39 to send the Warriors into the semi finals.
In the semis, Neligh-Oakdale took on Burwell. The Warriors open sports were the ultimate downfall, falling to the Longhorns, 43-33.
In the third and fourth place dual, the Warriors took on Mullen. It was another exciting matchup and the Warriors squeaked out a win, 42-39.
Neligh-Oakdale will be back in action this Friday where they will compete in the D-1 district in Plainview.